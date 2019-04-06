DXC Technology Co (DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $20.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $20.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. 1,294,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

