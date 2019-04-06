Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $235.00

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. Dutch Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $235.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005209 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012705 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00151351 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008631 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000112 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

DUTCH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. The official website for Dutch Coin is www.dutchcoin.net . The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0 . Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dutch Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

