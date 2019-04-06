Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.05.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.83 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,126,000 after buying an additional 406,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,415,000 after buying an additional 207,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,415,000 after buying an additional 207,003 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

