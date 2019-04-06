DowDuPont (DWDP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of DowDuPont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWDP. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

