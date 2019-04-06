Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,094,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,524,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,959,000 after buying an additional 1,419,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,239,000 after buying an additional 569,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,370,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 517,554 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,714,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Barclays raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

