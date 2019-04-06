Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Apyx Medical Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 206.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

APYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.36. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apyx Medical stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.17% of Apyx Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

