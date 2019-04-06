Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,023 Shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CareDx were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,493,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CareDx by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 491.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 365,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareDx by 431.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 302,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $57,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,691,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.06% and a negative return on equity of 63.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

