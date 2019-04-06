Donaldson (DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Donaldson's shares have underperformed the industry. Also, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame. Rising costs of revenues on account of material price inflation and soaring freight charges remain concerns for near-term margins. It anticipates that continued material price inflation and soaring freight charges will hurt gross profit by $30 million in fiscal 2019. Weakening Gas Turbine Systems business is also weighing on the company. Moreover, increase in debt levels can increase financial obligations. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the company have declined for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of DCI opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,668,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

