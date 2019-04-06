Domo (DOMO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of DOMO opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,388,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,474 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $6,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,239,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 272,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $4,749,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $5,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

