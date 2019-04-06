Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Insider Robert H. Rudman Sells 5,110 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $533,637.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DLTR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. 2,613,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. FIX downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,766,000 after buying an additional 53,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,755,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after buying an additional 175,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,813,000 after buying an additional 1,120,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

