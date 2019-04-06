DMarket Achieves Market Cap of $13.06 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00005143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00377541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01657801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00258422 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00428531 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

