Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 424 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 339 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.42 ($4.96).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG opened at GBX 340.20 ($4.45) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 379.70 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

In related news, insider Gregor Stewart bought 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,994.90). Also, insider Paul Geddes sold 155,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £558,421.20 ($729,676.21).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.