Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.85. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 347,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.51. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $101.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $695,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,110,338. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 79,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 59.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 494.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

