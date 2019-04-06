Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,672 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $38,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 63.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,238,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 478,916 shares during the period. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,661.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Finally, Kavi Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $7,919,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $67.31 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,378.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $256.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $81,673.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,580 shares of company stock worth $3,603,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

