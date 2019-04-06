Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.96 Million Position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of LATAM Airlines Group worth $39,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1,718.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

