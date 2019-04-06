Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Hits $64,740.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $64,740.00 and $35.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000593 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 32,156,938 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.