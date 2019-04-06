Deutsche Bank AG Buys 354,223 Shares of Vale SA (VALE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vale were worth $52,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.13.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

