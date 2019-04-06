Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $47,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

