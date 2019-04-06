Determine (DTRM) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Determine earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Determine has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

About Determine

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics.

