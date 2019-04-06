Delta, American Express renew credit card Bargain through 2029

American Express and Delta Air Lines extended their credit card venture through 2029, the companies jointly announced Tuesdaya substantial extension of one of the bigger financial partnerships among a major U.S. airline and a credit card company.

American Express and Delta previously extended their partnership for five years, in a period when AmEx was recovering with Costco. AmEx has partnered with Delta since 1996, and it is considered one of the more appreciated co-brand partnerships of AmEx.

The venture signifies AmEx will continue to exclusively issue Delta credit cards. Certain AmEx card members may receive access to Delta’s system of airport lounges and be able to move points from AmEx’s Membership Rewards application.

AmEx will be spending Delta more annually to the partnership, up to almost $7 billion yearly by 2023 in the $3.4 billion paid in 2018. Despite the higher payout, AmEx states the Delta partnership stays appealing. AmEx reaffirmed its past 2019 earnings guidance, saying that it expects to make $7.85 to $8.35 a share this year.