Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $62.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $89,761,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 299.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,276 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

