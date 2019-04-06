Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

