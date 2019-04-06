Debenhams (DBHSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Debenhams PLC operates department stores primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. The Company stores retail men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, cosmetics, electrical appliances, home furnishings, bicycles, luggage, garden products, flowers and giftware. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. Debenhams PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Debenhams alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBHSY opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Debenhams has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.23.

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Debenhams (DBHSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.