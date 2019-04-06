DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

