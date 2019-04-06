Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) PT Raised to $67.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAY. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $201,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $362,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,368,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,696 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

