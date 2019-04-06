D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Veritiv worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $28.20 on Friday. Veritiv Corp has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $430.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

