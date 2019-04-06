D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (CERS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 496,191 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Cerus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 247,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 474,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

CERS stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,524 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $48,224.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $50,420.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,647 shares of company stock worth $254,880. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

