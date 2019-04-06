D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 928,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $76,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $176,539.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,837.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZAYO stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

