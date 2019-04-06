CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 230,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,564. The firm has a market cap of $509.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.73.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 142.19%. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 900,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after purchasing an additional 642,165 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

