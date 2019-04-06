CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MLM opened at $205.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

