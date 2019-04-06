CX Institutional Has $84,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allstate were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8,063.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,048,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 121.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,391,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,957,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,414,000 after buying an additional 1,168,707 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,305,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,584,000 after buying an additional 953,082 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. William Blair raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

