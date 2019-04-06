CSX (CSX) PT Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Argus cut their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

CSX stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. CSX has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,080.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,751,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 11,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after acquiring an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

