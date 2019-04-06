CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) to Issue $0.14 Special Dividend

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a special dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $287,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

