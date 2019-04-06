CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $31,546.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $31,546.00 and $11,250.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00377353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01670998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00259209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00423740 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 499,280,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,362,580 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.