CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,817.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $76,817.00 and $11.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00031192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007523 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002021 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005022 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,337,171 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

