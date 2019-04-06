Critical Survey: Equinix (EQIX) versus Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 7.20% 6.88% 2.43% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit 28.41% 10.83% 1.04%

99.1% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 1 13 0 2.93 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $500.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.20%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $5.07 billion 7.44 $365.36 million $20.69 22.55 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit $122.32 million 3.30 -$6.49 million N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Equinix pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in finance and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgaged-backed securities such as agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans through consolidated securitization trust. . The company was founded on October 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

