Critical Review: Limestone Bancorp (LMST) versus United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 17.86% 9.99% 0.85% United Bancshares Inc. OH 18.80% 10.65% 1.02%

25.5% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Limestone Bancorp and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 1.90 $8.79 million $1.23 12.15 United Bancshares Inc. OH $43.79 million 1.71 $8.22 million N/A N/A

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Limestone Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

