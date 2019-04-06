Critical Contrast: Rimini Street (RMNI) versus Its Rivals

Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rimini Street to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $252.79 million -$67.96 million -16.09 Rimini Street Competitors $2.75 billion $422.62 million 12.73

Rimini Street’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -31.11% N/A -10.77% Rimini Street Competitors 3.61% 3.16% 2.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rimini Street Competitors 1047 4605 8294 362 2.56

Rimini Street currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Rimini Street peers beat Rimini Street on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

