Critical Comparison: Anaplan (PLAN) vs. Its Rivals

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Anaplan to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan N/A N/A N/A Anaplan Competitors -39.11% -23.95% -3.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anaplan and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 4 6 0 2.60 Anaplan Competitors 1680 7879 14520 722 2.58

Anaplan currently has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Anaplan’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million -$131.02 million -20.49 Anaplan Competitors $1.91 billion $226.88 million 37.18

Anaplan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Anaplan competitors beat Anaplan on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

