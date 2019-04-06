Critical Comparison: Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) & US Gold (USAU)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alderon Iron Ore alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alderon Iron Ore and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.89%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A -4.86% -3.74% US Gold N/A -78.76% -76.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and US Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A US Gold $25.18 million 0.72 -$13.65 million N/A N/A

US Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Summary

US Gold beats Alderon Iron Ore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Copper King gold and copper development project located in the Silver Crown Mining District of southeast Wyoming; and the Keystone and Gold Bar North properties located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alderon Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alderon Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.