Critical Analysis: Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) & Veracyte (VCYT)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Veracyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 8.09 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Veracyte $92.01 million 11.80 -$23.00 million ($0.62) -42.60

Avant Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veracyte.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% Veracyte -25.00% -42.80% -24.44%

Risk & Volatility

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 10.7, indicating that its share price is 970% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veracyte has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avant Diagnostics and Veracyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Veracyte 0 2 2 0 2.50

Veracyte has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential downside of 49.14%. Given Veracyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veracyte is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Veracyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veracyte beats Avant Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through product specialists, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, LLC and Johnson & Johnson's Lung Cancer Initiative to advance diagnostics of a nasal swab test for early lung cancer detection; a research collaboration with Loxo Oncology for the development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers; and an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. for the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic tests to detect lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

