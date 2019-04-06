Crew Energy Inc (CR) Senior Officer Sells C$52,200.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total value of C$52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$937,904.08.

CR opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. Crew Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. GMP Securities raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Eight Capital upgraded Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.88.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

