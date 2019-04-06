CrevaCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, CrevaCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $1,852.00 and $0.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CrevaCoin Profile

CrevaCoin (CREVA) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com . CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

