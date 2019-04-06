Cream (CRM) Market Cap Hits $65,159.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a market capitalization of $65,159.00 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.02593916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00493418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00020181 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012611 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00029134 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

