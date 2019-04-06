Covesting Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Covesting has traded 131.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00004592 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Covesting has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $36,019.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

