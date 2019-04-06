Cortland Advisers LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cortland Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 317,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,086,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $290.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

