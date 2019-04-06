Core Laboratories (CLB) Holdings Trimmed by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,648,000 after purchasing an additional 711,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,061 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 48.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 421,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,175 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

In other news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 63.86%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

