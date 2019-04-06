Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corcept is making good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym. Notably, its efforts to expand Korlym’s label are encouraging and should boost the drug’s commercial potential significantly. The company is also making attempts to develop its pipeline with its most advanced candidate relacorilant (CORT125134), currently under evaluation in a phase II study for Cushing's syndrome. The successful development of its pipeline candidates will further boost the company’s portfolio and lead to increased sales. However, Corcept’s share price movement shows that the stock has underperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, Corcept is solely dependent on Korlym for growth. A decline in Korlym sales will hinder the company’s growth prospects in the future quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CORT. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

