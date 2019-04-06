Cora Gold (CORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 198597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Cora Gold in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.46.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

