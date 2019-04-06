Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,254 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at $168,192,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at $147,415,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCG opened at $283.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.71 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCG. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stephens began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

